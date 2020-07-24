Comedian and actor, Funny Face has praised Togolese footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor, for making up with him.

Adebayor unfollowed Funny Face recently over his refusal to stop posting unnecessary things on social media.

Funny Face was almost in tears over the footballer’s action, as he begged for forgiveness and a second chance to prove himself a better man.

However, in a new post on Thursday, Adebayor followed the latter back on social media and reassured him of his love and support for him.

Funny Face, in a video captioned ‘born again’ has since taken to social media to announce the good news amid assurances of being a better person.

