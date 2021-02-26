Minority Caucus Members of Parliament (MPs) on the Appointments Committee have threatened to vote against the approval of the Health, Transport, Information and Gender Ministers-designate.

This is because of their act of commission and omission in the Frontiers Healthcare Solution Services contract.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs accused Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Adwoa Safo of deliberately hiding critical information relating to how Frontiers was awarded the contract to undertake the Covid-19 testing at the Kotoka International Airport.

According to the NDC MPs, the aforementioned nominees, although were involved at some points when the contract was awarded, failed to provide details on the controversial contract.

READ ALSO:

In an interview with JoyNews, a member of the Committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said Frontiers Healthcare Services contract smacks of thievery.

He also raised concerns about how government officials are being evasive about questions posed on the issue.

“What we have witnessed at the ongoing proceedings of the Appointments Committee is a shocking spectacle of lack of accountability, responsibility, outright disregard for our laws and utter disrespect for this country.

“It is totally unconscionable that when people are dying and when there is a pandemic a cabal will emerge and their only interest is profiteering. This is outright disregard for our laws,” he told JoyNews’ Elton Brobbey.

The North Tongu also added: “This will play a significant part in our considerations, particularly, Ministers who had direct responsibility for health, procurement for maintaining the compliance and safety standards. So you can be assured that it will be a crucial factor when we take a vote.”

Already, the Minority Caucus in Parliament has served notice that it will move a motion for a bipartisan parliamentary inquiry into what it describes as a ‘scandalous’ deal.

The Caucus indicated that the secrecy with which the contract is being shielded by government officials is cause for concern.

The motion by the Minority Caucus is expected to be moved when the House resumes from its break on March 2, 2021.