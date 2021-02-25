United States-based Ghanaian Professor, Kwaku Asare, who is also a private legal practitioner, has raised issues with the way and manner Ghana’s Supreme Court handled the contempt case involving a former Deputy Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine.

The apex court on Thursday, February 25 discharged Dr Ayine in the contempt case against him.

The Bolgatanga East lawmaker apologised to the court over his contemptuous comments against the justices of the Supreme Court regarding the ongoing election petition hearing.

The court on Monday, February 22, 2021, ordered the Bolgatanga East lawmaker to go and retract comments he had publicly made which the court deemed contemptuous.

Sharing his perspectives on this development, Professor Asare wrote on his Facebook page that “Trust me, I get it. I know I’m not supposed to ask questions. The contemnor himself has apologised and the court has purged him of his contempt. So the matter must be allowed to die!! Well, well, well. I demur.

“I think the Apology Jurisprudence is anti-intellectual and not helping the citizens to know what they can say and cannot say about the Supreme Court, Supreme Court Justices and proceedings before the Court.”