An 18-year-old driver’s mate, who has been jailed for attempted rape, promised the court to change from his old ways after being handed his term.

Emmanuel Darko, who pleaded guilty before an Accra Circuit Court, presided over by Mrs Christiana Cann, was charged with unlawful entry and indecent assault and was sentenced to 36 weeks imprisonment in hard labour.

While being whisked out of the court to begin his term, he left everyone laughing loud when he said “I know what to do.” The case investigator, who was handcuffing him, asked, “What are you going to do?”

He replied: “I am going to change my ways after I come out of prison.”

Facts of the case

On February 18, this year, at about 1:00 am, the victim and her grandmother, who is suffering from a stroke, were sleeping in their room together with other siblings.

The young man sneaked into the room and stripped himself naked, entered and attempted to have sex with the 13-year-old victim.

The victim woke up and raised alarm and he took his pair of shorts and bolted. The victim’s parents heard the shouts and came to the victim’s rescue.

The victim narrated her ordeal and mentioned his name to her parents.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said a report was made at the Ofankor Police Station and he was arrested.