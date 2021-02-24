A driver’s mate, who sneaked into the room of a Pastor’s 13-year-old daughter, fondled and attempted to rape her, has been sentenced to 36 weeks imprisonment.

Emmanuel Darko, 18, who was without legal representation, pleaded guilty to the charges of unlawful entry and indecent assault.

The Accra Circuit Court, presided over by Mrs Christiana Cann, convicted master Darko on his own plea and sentenced him accordingly.

Master Darko, while being escorted to start his jail term, said he was going to change his ways and come out of prison a better man.

He said: “I know what to do.” The case investigator, who was handcuffing him, asked, “What are you going to do?”

He replied: “I am going to change my ways after I have come out of prison.”

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire, said the “complainant (name withheld) is a pastor and victim’s father.”

Chief Inspector Atimbire said the mate resided at Ofankor Barrier in Accra.

On February 18, this year, at about 1:00 am, the victim and her grandmother, who is suffering from a stroke, were sleeping in their room together with other siblings.

The mate sneaked into the room, stripped himself naked and attempted to have sex with the 13-year-old victim.

The victim woke up and raised the alarm and he took his pair of shorts and bolted. The victim’s parents heard the shouts and came to the victim’s rescue.

The victim narrated her ordeal and mentioned the mate’s name to her parents.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said a report was made at the Ofankor Police Station and he was arrested and the matter transferred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit, Tesano for further investigations.