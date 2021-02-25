Former Deputy Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, has been discharged by the Supreme Court of contemptuous comments he made.

Chief Justice Anin Yeboah who discharged the contemnor said the contemnor has adhered to an order given by the court hence the decision to discharge him.

Lawyer for contemnor, Frank Dekyem, was grateful to the court, saying his client will go and sin no more.

The lead counsel for 1st Respondent in the ongoing Presidential petition hearing, Justine Amenuvor, was in court to support Dr Ayine.

Answering questions on why he was at the court, Lawyer Amenuvor told the court that Dr Ayine is bestfriend, a roommate, best man at his wedding, hence thanked the court for its magnanimity.

Also present to offer support were Lawyer Tony Lithur, Marietta Brew, Bawa Mogtari, Edudzi Tamakloe among others.

On Monday when the contempt proceedings were announced, the Chief Justice Kwesi Aning-Yeboah directed Dr. Ayine to apologize, using the same medium through he made the contemptuous remarks to which he has complied.