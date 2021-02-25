The lead counsel for 1st Respondent, Justine Amenuvor, has explained why he was at the court to support Dr Dominic Ayine who was cited for Contempt by the Supreme Court.

Answering why he was at the court, Mr Amenuvor told the court that Dr Ayine is his best friend, a roommate and best man, adding that his name was not part of the lawyers involved in the case.



“Yes my Lord, I came to support my roommate, best man and my best friend. I am not appearing as counsel but as a friend of Dominic Ayine and a best man at his wedding. He was Commonwealth Hall Secretary in our year, he’s a very good friend of mine. We go way back,” he said.

Dr Ayine, who is a leading member of the legal team of the petitioner in the ongoing 2020 election petition, was dragged before the justices of the apex court for the allegation that there was a predetermined agenda to rule against the 2020 National Democratic Congress presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama.

Although he wrote a letter to the apex court to apologise and retract his statement, Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah ordered him to render the apology through the same medium used to sacandalise the court before Thursday, February 25, 2021.

Delivering the verdict today, Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah said Dr Ayine was being discharged because he adhered to the orders of the court.



