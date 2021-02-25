The founder of All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga and his brother, Bawku Central Member of Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, have lost their father.

The eldest, Hassan took to his Facebook page to break the news on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

He penned an emotional tribute as he shared old photos of the deceased and his nuclear family to eulogise him.

“My Dad, Senior Ayariga. May your soul rest in perfect peace. You were a great man. We have missed you, Daddy. Rest well,” he posted.

Senior Ayariga.

His announcement has attracted commiseration messages from his followers on Facebook.

