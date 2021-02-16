Presidential candidate and founder of the All People’s Congress, Hassan Ayariga’s old photos have proved how he enjoyed life in his early days.

Now a refined politician, Mr Ayariga, who worked and lived in Germany for the most part of his life, emulated the western lifestyle which was evident in the photos available to Adomonline.com

The throwback photos captured mid-adult Ayariga rocking blonde braids on his faded haircut, coupled with an oversized shirt.

The photos, believed to have been taken on two separate instances, proved that was Mr Ayariga’s way of life at the time.

In the first photo, it appeared Mr Ayariga was unbraiding, as he smiles to the camera.

In the subsequent photo, the model-like gentleman, donning a black jacket, turned to his side and exposed his dyed hair and strands of braids.

The surprising images are the exact opposite of who Mr Ayariga is now, a gentleman with shaved hair.

Photos below: