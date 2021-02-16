The lawyers for John Mahama, the petitioner in the 2020 presidential election petition, have written to the Supreme Court to enable them to argue further why they should be allowed to reopen their case.

In a letter Tuesday morning, prior to the court’s ruling on whether or not to grant the petitioner the chance to re-open his case, the apex court was presented with the letter.

The letter dated February 15, 2021, signed by Tony Lithur, a member of the legal team of Mr Mahama, addressed to the Chief Justice, sought to ask the court to allow his lawyers to argue further why they need to reopen their case.