Armed robbers have attacked students of Spiritan Senior High Technical School (SHS) at Adankwame in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region.

The suspected armed robbers stormed the school on Sunday, February 14, 2020, with weapons to rob the students of the school.

Police revealed that the robbers took away valuable items of the students including mobile phones, laptops and an undisclosed amount of money.

The Assembly Member for Adankwame Electoral area, Paul Yeboah Asiamah, in an interview with Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo, said the robbers sexually molested some of the female students after their operation.

According to Mr Yeboah, some of the students bolted from the school campus for cover when the presence of the robbers was noticed.

“Adankwame has recorded several robbery cases…robbers are really tormenting the lives of the people. It is difficult to go out after 7:pm and before 7:am due to insecurity in the community,” he explained.

He added that some of the students have been traumatised after the robbery in the school saying it is affecting teaching and learning in the school.

Mr Asiamah, however, revealed that measures have been put in place to beef up security in the school.

Authorities of the school confirmed the incident to MyNewsGh.com and revealed that an official complaint had been lodged with the police.

No arrest has been made.