

The police in Imo State have arrested a 32-year-old man, Chibuzor Awurumibe, for allegedly kidnapping his former neighbour’s two kids.

The abducted children have been identified as Chioma Ezekwe, 12, and 14-year-old China Ezekwe.



The suspect, was arrested on Tuesday, February 23, following a suspicion and further complaint by the mother of the kids, one Mrs Ifesinachi Ezekwe.



Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect abducted the kids on December 28, 2020, and was using the boy for child labour, while the little girl was his object for sexual satisfaction.



According to the command’s spokesperson, Orlando Ikeokwu, the suspect had just finished having canal knowledge of the girl before his arrest.

It was further discovered that he started having canal knowledge of her while they were living together, before deciding to abduct them.

The children are being attended to at a hospital.