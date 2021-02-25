A yet-to-be-identified Greendale woman has been arrested after she was caught red-handed having sex with a 13-year-old boy at the teenager’s parents’ home in Houghton Park, Zimbabwe.



The minor’s mother got the shock of her life when she returned home on Tuesday, February 23, and caught her son being sexually abused by the woman.

She immediately called the police, leading to the arrest of the accused.



Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest and also disclosed that investigations into the case were already underway and details will be released in due course.



Mr Nyathi said: “The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to confirm the arrest of a woman alleged to have been caught having sex with a minor in Houghton Park.”

Upon being interviewed by H-Metro, the lady said she didn’t commit any crime as the minor was the one who invited her to have sex at his parents’ house.

“What did I do wrong and how did I know his house if he hadn’t called me?

We had protected sex and I do not see any reason why I can be treated like a thief or robber,” she claimed.

The yet-to-be-identified woman was taken to Waterfalls Police Station where she is currently being detained.

In Zimbabwe, having sex with a minor is a criminal offense even if the minor consents. It is a serious crime that attracts jail term.