Fast-rising artiste, Choco Boy, says he is ready to drop his maiden EP album dubbed Welcome to Tweneboa.

The Hip-Hop rapper has garnered lots of buzz around him with regards to his relationship with Grammy award-winning rapper, Jayceon Terrell Taylor, popularly known as The Game. Choco Boy featured on one of his mixtapes and made record numbers.

Ahead of his maiden EP, Choco Boy has decided to bless his fans with the first song titled Y33ba, a drill song steadily garnering numbers on various streaming platforms.

MORE:

In an interview, the rapper, giving details on his music career, said he nearly signed with a porn company but declined so he could push his music to the world.

Check out the visuals of Y33ba below: