Sportswriter and football commentator, Kwabena Yeboah, is undoubtedly one of the most iconic sports journalists in the country.

Mr Yeboah is mostly known for his role as the presenter of GTV’s Sports Highlights which has become synonymous with his personality.

Mr Yeboah has been hosting the Sports Highlights show on GTV for 27 years now. Friday, February 26, 2021, happens to be the anniversary.

READ ALSO:

In celebration of his anniversary, another sports journalist, Saddick Adams, popularly known as Sports Obama, has taken to social media to eulogise the iconic commentator.

Sports Obama took to his Twitter page to share a photo collage of Mr Yeboah. One of the photos had Mr Yeboah sporting afro hair in his youthful days. The other shows him in his current state.

Sharing the photo, Sports Obama wrote: “Kwabena Yeboah is celebrating the 27th anniversary as host of Sports Highlight on GTV. One seat, one show, one channel, one host since February 1994. Our father, our uncle, our LEGEND!”