The Black Satellites of Ghana will take on the Gambia in the semi-finals in the ongoing 2021 U-20 Youth Championship on Monday.

This will be the second meeting for both sides at the tournament.

The Gambia defeated Central African Republic while Ghana stunned Cameroon in the quarter-finals to book semi-finals spot.

The Black Satellites lost to the Gambia in their group match but managed to book a place in the quarter-finals after finishing third in Group C.

Ghana made it to the semis after defeating the young lions of Cameroon 4-2 in a penalty shootout whereas the Gambia made light work of Central Africa Republic beating them 3-0.

The Black Satellites will be looking for revenge against their Gambian opponents in the semi-finals when they face off on Monday at the Stade Olympique.