Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi both scored for Barcelona away to Sevilla as the Catalans move up to second place in La Liga, giving their title hopes a shot in the arm.

Ronald Koeman opted for a back three with Oscar Mingueza coming in to play alongside Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet in central defence and the system appeared to suit Barca who started the match well.

The visitors took the lead just before the half-hour mark when Dembele finished underneath Bono in the Sevilla goal after being released through on goal by Messi with the opposition defence split wide open.

Julen Lopetegui made three changes to his side for the start of the second half with Youssef En-Nesyri, Karim Rekik and Suso all introduced, but it was Barca who came closest to another when Sergino Dest smashed a strike off the crossbar.

Barcelona made sure of the points late on, with Messi squeezing a finish past Bono at the second attempt as Barca went second in La Liga, just two points behind Atletico Madrid who still hold two games in-hand.