Ghana international, Andre Ayew, was on the scoresheet for Swansea City in their home loss to Bristol City in the English Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Bristol City came from behind to inflict a painful 2-1 home defeat on Swansea City in their all-important fixture at the Liberty Stadium.

Ayew scored the opener for the Swans after neatly converting a spot-kick awarded to them on the 55th minute of the game.

Goals from Nahki Wells and Kasey Palmer on the 66th and 80th minutes respectively propelled Bristol City to a famous away win over Swansea City.

The 30-year-old lasted for the entire duration of the match at the Liberty Stadium.

He has scored 10 goals and provided two assists in his 30 league appearances for Swansea City in the ongoing English Championship season.