A rare photo of gospel musician, Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong, popularly known as Great Ampong’s handsome sons, has popped up on social media.

The photo captured father and sons serve family goals as they step out in style.

The photo spotted a striking resemblance between the trio, except for the light skin of the little boys.

The children dazzled in black suits while their dad wore cream and blue jeans.

The photo, sighted on the singer’s Instagram handle, was captioned: I’m a Sabbath keeper and my boys can’t be left out. I love u guys.

The post has seen fans and followers shower the adorable family with praises.