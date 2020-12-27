United States (US) rapper Meek Mill has been making waves in Ghana since he made his intentions public to visit the West African country.

This isn’t the first time the rapper is topping trends in Ghana as many of his fans are eager to watch him perform and to see their music idol closer.

Earlier, he stated the conditions which included meeting him at the Kotoka International Airport with super-bikes, if he would accept the invitation of coming to the motherland, Ghana.

But in his latest tweet, even after declining the quest to come to Ghana this December 2020, the rapper is on the lookout for a nice house to buy.

He made this point clear in a single tweet saying:

I want to buy a property in Ghana where do I start? A nice house…I need to feel that experience with my family as another option in life!

Talking about #BlackLivesMatter, he added, I don’t wanna dedicate my whole life to the American lifestyle I’ve been living…the odds are too stacked against us!