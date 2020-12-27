Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) believes the country has not made any substantial progress in its fight against corruption.

According to Sulemana Braimah, the rhetoric geared towards the fight has not been backed by action.

“For me, it has been a failure. I have not seen any commitment on the part of government to dealing with the menace,” he said.

The canker was a topical issue in the build-up to the NPP’s 2016 election campaign with President Akufo-Addo affirming his resolve to eradicate the canker when he is elected.

Four years down the line, a cross-section of Ghanaians are beginning to juxtapose these manifesto promises with the number of scandals that hit the incumbent government.

Even though the government has fought off some of these claims of corruption, the opposition National Democratic Congress insists that the contrary is true.

Speaking on JoyNews‘ Newsfile on Saturday, the situation has gotten to a stage where its almost a crime to be seen championing the anti-graft agenda.

“At some point, it was almost becoming a crime within this administration to be seen to fight corruption,” he said.

“He added that, “in the next four years, even though its the same leader we hope that things may change.”

The President, early this year asked the Auditor General, Daniel Domelevo to go on an accumulated leave months to the just-ended general elections.

The move which will see Mr Domelevo resume office in 2021, has attracted many questions about the rationale behind the move since the A-G himself has already the needlessness of said leave days on his part.

Martin Amidu also resigned from his position as Special Prosecutor following what he argues to be the President’s interference in his Corruption Risk Assessment report conducted into the Agyapa Mineral Royalties Agreement.

Meanwhile, the MFWA boss opined that an enabling environment is critical in ensuring that the commitment to eradicate corruption in the country is successfully realized.