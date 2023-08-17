Manchester United say no decision has been made about Mason Greenwood’s future, which is still the “subject of intensive internal deliberation”.

Charges against forward Greenwood, 21, including attempted rape and assault, were dropped on 2 February.

An announcement was expected before Monday’s Premier League opener against Wolves but was delayed.

In a statement on Wednesday, United said the “fact-finding phase” of their investigation was now complete.

They added a decision about Greenwood’s future – which “ultimately rests” with chief executive officer Richard Arnold – was in the final stages.

It is thought United’s direction of travel was for Greenwood to return in some form, but the fierceness of debate around his future, among other things, has made them pause.

United said they had gathered “extensive evidence and context not in the public domain” and spoke to “numerous people with direct involvement or knowledge of the case”.

“Throughout this process, the welfare and perspective of the alleged victim has been central to the club’s inquiries, and we respect her right to lifelong anonymity,” the statement said.

“We also have responsibilities to Mason as an employee, as a young person who has been with the club since the age of seven, and as a new father with a partner.”

The club added: “Contrary to media speculation, that decision has not yet been made and is currently the subject of intensive internal deliberation.

“Once made, the decision will be communicated and explained to the club’s internal and external stakeholders.

“This has been a difficult case for everyone associated with Manchester United, and we understand the strong opinions it has provoked based on the partial evidence in the public domain. We ask for patience as we work through the final stages of this carefully considered process.”

United said on Friday they would consult with all key stakeholders, including their women’s team, before a decision is announced.

Fans protested outside Old Trafford against Greenwood’s potential return before the Wolves game and a group of female United supporters said they want the club to “demonstrate a zero tolerance approach” towards violence against women.

Female Fans Against Greenwood’s Return put out a lengthy statement to say Greenwood’s reintegration “tells us, as women, that we don’t matter”.

BBC Sport contacted Greenwood’s lawyers for a response to the planned protest, but they declined to comment.

Greenwood has been unavailable for selection since his arrest and has not been involved at the club’s Carrington training ground.

His United contract runs until June 2025.

He was arrested in January 2022 following allegations surrounding images and videos which were published on social media. He was later charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

After the charges against Greenwood were dropped, the Crown Prosecution Service said key witnesses had withdrawn and new material had come to light, meaning there was “no longer a realistic prospect of conviction”.

At the time, a statement released on Greenwood’s behalf said he was “relieved”. United then started their own internal investigation.