Manchester United have triggered one-year options to extend the contracts of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Hannibal until June 2025.

Without the extensions, all three players would have been free to talk to other clubs with their initial deals expiring this summer.

United boss Erik ten Hag said the club were also in talks with Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial over their deals.

Both Frenchmen will be out of contract at the end of this season.

“We are talking with Rapha Varane and with Anthony Martial,” said Ten Hag. “And we have triggered the options on Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Hannibal.”

When pressed on Varane and Martial’s situation, Ten Hag told BBC Sport: “I think that is an internal discussion between the club and the player.”

The club are understood to be keen on opening talks with Wan-Bissaka, 26, over a longer-term deal to remain at Old Trafford.

United signed the defender for £50m from Crystal Palace in 2019.

Club sources said more than 800 right-backs were tracked before they made the Croydon-born player their fifth most expensive signing.

However, he has struggled to make a consistent impact and even this season has often found himself left out of the starting line-up with Erik ten Hag preferring Diogo Dalot, who signed a new five-year deal in May.

Wan-Bissaka has made 15 appearances, including 11 starts, for United this season.