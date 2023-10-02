Antony could return to the Manchester United side for their Champions League game with Galatasaray on Tuesday.

The Brazilian winger has not played since early September after allegations of domestic abuse were made against him.

Antony, who has denied the allegations, has not been arrested or charged in either Brazil or the UK.

He returned to training on Sunday and boss Erik ten Hag says he is “in consideration” for the Group A game.

Ten Hag has also confirmed that defender Lisandro Martinez will require surgery on a foot injury.

The 25-year-old Argentina international missed the end of last season after fracturing a metatarsal in April and United expect him to miss another three months because of “an aggravation” to the injury.

United could be boosted, though, by the return of left-back Sergio Reguilon, who missed Saturday’s home loss to Crystal Palace with an injury.

This could allow Sofyan Amrabat to move into his more familiar role in midfield.

United have a lengthy injury list that includes full-backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Antony returns as Man Utd seek turnaround in form

Manchester United have had their worst-ever start to a Premier League season, with Saturday’s 1-0 home loss to Palace leaving them 10th in the table with nine points from seven games.

They also lost their opening game in this season’s Champions League group campaign – 4-3 at Bayern Munich.

Antony’s return comes with United missing several players.

The 23-year-old – an £81.3m signing from Ajax in August 2022 – has featured in four games this season, but has not provided a goal or assist. He scored eight times in 44 appearances for United in 2022-23.

With regard to the allegations made against him, it is understood he spoke to Greater Manchester Police on Thursday and no restrictions were placed on him following the interview.

United sources say he has provided evidence in support of his strong denials of the allegations.

Zaha makes Old Trafford return

There will be some familiar faces in the Galatasaray squad, most notably Wilfried Zaha.

The forward joined the Turkish club in July after leaving Crystal Palace, for whom he made 458 appearances.

He also had a spell at United from 2013 to 2014, but only made two Premier League appearances for them.

Gala also have former Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez and ex-Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira in their squad, but they could be without on-loan Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech following a knock.

Okan Buruk’s side began their Champions League campaign with a 2-2 home draw with FC Copenhagen.

They are currently second in Turkey’s Super Lig, with six wins and a draw from seven games.