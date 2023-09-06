An Accra Circuit Court has granted a 24-year-old unemployed man bail in the sum of GH₵50,000.00 with three sureties for causing a trader to lose his sight.

Micheal Ahiati allegedly punched the left eye of Joseph Appiah-Kubi for stepping on his leg.

Appiah-Kubi, who cannot see with his left eye, had awoken in the middle of the night to pass urine when he inadvertently stepped on Ahiati, resulting in the punches.

But, Ahiati has denied punching Appiah-Kubi in the left eye.

The Court presided over by Mrs Ellen Offei Ayeh granted him a GH₵50,000.00 with three sureties.

Police Inspector Daniel Ofori-Appiah told the Court that Appiah-Kubi, the complainant, is a trader and Ahiati, is unemployed.

He said that both parties were squatters living in Agbogbloshie and that on June 19, 2023, around 0230 hours, Appiah-Kubi woke to urinate and unintentionally stepped on Ahiati’s leg.

Ahiati woke up, attacked Appiah-Kubi and punched him in the left eye.

The Court heard that Appiah-Kubi’s shouts for help woke others, who arrested Ahiati and turned him over to the police.

According to the prosecution, Appiah-Kubi was rushed to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment, where he is now unable to see with his left eye after surgery.

Inspector Ofori-Appiah said Ahiati admitted in his cautioned statement that he punched Appiah-Kubi in the left eye.

After investigation, Mr. Ahiati was charged with the offence and brought before the Court.