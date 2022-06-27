The Sogakofe Circuit Court has handed a seven-year prison term in hard labour to Richard Atim, a 25-year-old mechanic who defiled an 11-year-old girl.

The girl is a primary five pupil and the daughter of the accused’s neighbour. Thus, they lived in the same house at Battor-Ayiboe in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region as co-tenants.

Richard, a Togolese, who was charged with defilement contrary to section 101 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) was put before the Sogakope Circuit Court presided over by His Lordship, Isaac Addo.

He pleaded guilty to the charge when he was first arraigned before the court on 13th June. To this end, he was convicted on his plea and sentenced to serve a prison term of seven years.

Prosecuting, Inspector Elikplim Avorgbedor narrated that the incident happened on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at about 7:00 am.

That morning the mother of the victim, Pearl Kumi, took the lead to church and expected her daughter to follow suit shortly.

After she left, the accused, who is a co-tenant, called the victim and sent her on an errand to buy him sachet water.

When the girl returned with the water, the accused asked her to bring it inside his room. He then instructed his five-year-old son, Mawunyefia Atim, who was in the room by then, to go out.

After the boy exited, the accused grabbed the victim into the room and covered her mouth with his hand. He then forcibly had sexual intercourse with her.

After the ordeal, he warned the victim not to tell anyone. After a few days, the victim confided in her friend. This friend later informed the victim’s mother about the incident.

Madam Kumi initially confronted the accused who confessed to her what happened that fateful day.

The mother of the victim reported the case at the Aveyime Police station on June 6, 2022. She was issued a Police Medical Report to take her daughter to the hospital for medical examination and treatment. She returned the results of the examination to the Police to aid the police investigation.

In sentencing the accused person, the judge, Isaac Addo, considered the fact that he is a first-time offender, a family man, and the fact that he pleaded guilty to the charge.

The judge also considered the fact that defilement is on the ascendancy within the jurisdiction of the court.