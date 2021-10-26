A lifeless body of a man, believed to be in his 50s, has been found at Okanta near Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, John Livingsaint Nchor, the Public Relations Officer of Oti Police Command, who confirmed the incident, said police had information on Saturday about the body of an unidentified male adult found dead on the Okanta Menudo Highway. He is suspected to have been knocked down by a vehicle.

ASP Nchor said after careful examination, the body was conveyed to the St. Mary Theresa Hospital Morgue, Dodi Papase, for preservation and autopsy, while investigation continues.

The Assemblyman for Okanta Electoral Area, Kadi Nyande, told the Ghana News Agency that he received information about the dead body at dawn on Saturday and mobilised the people to the scene.

He said they found the lifeless body of the man with multiple wounds. The deceased’s trousers, shirt and shoes were found some few metres from where the body laid.

Mr Nyande said the community is still in a state of fear since a similar incident happened two years ago at the same location.

He, thus, appealed to the Ghana Police Service to intensify its patrol in the community to allay the fears of residents.