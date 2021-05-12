An event came to an abrupt end recently after one of the male attendees suffered a cardiac arrest while he was dancing and died on the spot.

The man, wearing a white top and black trouser, took to the center stage to entertain the guests with his dance steps at an event in Rivers State in Nigeria.

He danced well to the admiration of the attendees.

However, he slumped while dancing. At first, many people thought he was joking until he wasn’t able to stand up after some time.

They took a closer look and discovered he had stopped breathing.

Unconfirmed reports claimed the deceased is the Chairman of Local Government in Rivers State.

Watch a video of the incident below: