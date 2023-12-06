Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his side are going to win a record fourth consecutive Premier League title this season.

City have slipped to third, three points off leaders Arsenal, after draws with Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham.

Guardiola’s side have conceded eight goals in those games and thrown away leads in each, but are still favourites with the bookmakers for the title.

“My feeling today is we’re going to win the Premier League,” said Guardiola.

“If we play at the levels that we showed against Liverpool and Tottenham, we’re going to win it again.

“People don’t believe it already after three draws but we feel we’re going to do it again, knowing that it is not easy because no team has done it yet [won four in a row].

“The difficulty is there and was last season but, if you ask me today what I’m feeling, we’re going to do it again.”

City matched Manchester United’s record of three consecutive Premier League titles when they won the Treble last season.

At one stage they were eight points behind Arsenal last season but won the league by five points.

The previous season saw City edge Liverpool out by a point, coming from 2-0 down against Aston Villa on the final day to win the league by a single point.

They finished 12 points clear of Manchester United the season before.

After the 3-3 draw against Tottenham on Sunday, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said: “What Guardiola won’t like is the complacency, defensive lapses and giving up points again to Tottenham.”

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards added that “something isn’t right” with City at the moment.

“I don’t have anything to say about the pundits,” said Guardiola.

“Maybe I’m wrong but I don’t think it’s about complacency. I know the players, I know how they run. How we behave is extraordinary.

“He knows how difficult it is otherwise Gary Neville would’ve won four Premier Leagues in the best period of Manchester United. But he didn’t do it.

“I see my team, how they fight, how they press, how they continue until the end and how upset they are after we concede.

“Maybe, maybe I’m wrong and they are seeing everything that I’m not able to see, but I don’t have that feeling.

“Jamie Carragher didn’t win one [league title]. Micah Richards didn’t win four Premier Leagues in a row. Never, ever.”

‘We never use these situations’

Guardiola’s side were incensed in the closing stages against Tottenham on Sunday when referee Simon Hooper blew for a free-kick after initially playing advantage for a foul on Erling Haaland.

Haaland got back to his feet and clipped the ball over the top, releasing Jack Grealish, but Hooper brought play back for the foul.

However, Guardiola does not think his players need that incident to fuel their fight for the rest of the season.

“We never use these kind of situations. Today the motivation is to try and do better,” he said.

“Sometimes decisions help you, sometimes they don’t. I learn that if you want to win something you have to do it much, much better than the opponents.”

City have been charged with failing to control their players by the Football Association (FA) after their players surrounded Hooper following the incident.

Haaland went on to criticise Hooper in a social media post, but the Norwegian is not facing any individual action from the FA.

Guardiola said his side have “behaved incredibly this season” and pointed to comments by his players that highlighted they needed to do better as a group on the pitch.