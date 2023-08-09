Manchester City are interested in West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

The Brazilian joined the Hammers from Lyon for £36.5m last summer and was instrumental in the club winning the Europa Conference League.

City have made an initial approach to the Hammers but are yet to make a bid.

It is possible they will test West Ham’s resolve as Pep Guardiola looks to bolster his squad after last season’s Treble success and the departures of Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez.

West Ham do not want to sell and will be reluctant to lose another key figure in David Moyes’ squad following Declan Rice’s £105m move to Arsenal.

Their position is strengthened by the knowledge Paqueta still has four years left on the contract he signed last summer.

Speaking during their tour of Asia, and following Mahrez’s departure to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli, Guardiola said: “We’ll see if we need wingers or inside players.”

If Paqueta was to sign it might see City use Bernardo Silva as a right winger – as they regularly did towards the end of their Treble-winning campaign.

Phil Foden could also play there, with Paqueta offering midfield options alongside that pair, Kevin de Bruyne, Julian Alvarez and summer signing Mateo Kovacic.