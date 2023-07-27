Former Manchester City star David Silva has confirmed his retirement from football after suffering a devastating knee injury.

The Spanish international, 37, spent a decade with City after joining from Valencia in 2010. He played more than 400 times for the club, winning four Premier League titles.

Silva joined Real Sociedad upon leaving Manchester City in 2020 and was about to embark on a fourth season with the Spanish club. However, after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in a pre-season training session, he has opted to call time on his career.

The playmaker also turned out for Eibar and Celta Vigo in a 20-year playing career. He won 125 caps for Spain’s senior side, winning the World Cup in 2010 and the European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

“Today is a sad day for me,” Silva said. “Today it is time to say goodbye to what I have dedicated my whole life to. Today it is time to say goodbye to my colleagues, who are like family to me. I will miss you very much.

“Ches (Valencia), Armeros (Eibar), Celtinas (Celta Vigo), Citizens (Man City) and Txuri Urdines (Real Sociedad)…thank you because you have made me feel at home.”

A number of former team-mates have shared messages of support for Silva. Among them was former Manchester City colleague Aymeric Laporte, who shared the simple message “Leyenda, gracias por todos” (‘Legend, thanks for everything)’.

“Mago” (magician) wrote Riyad Mahrez, who was part of the Manchester City squad for Silva’s final league title in 2018-19, referring to one of Silva’s nicknames. “Thank you mago” was the reply from Edin Dzeko, who played alongside Silva for the pair’s first English title win in 2011-12.