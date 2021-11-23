A daughter of Malcolm X was found dead Monday inside her Brooklyn home, sources said.

Malikah Shabazz, 56, was discovered by her daughter inside the Midwood residence at about 4:40 p.m., the sources said.

Investigators do not suspect foul play, sources said. An autopsy will determine Shabazz’s cause of death.

“I’m deeply saddened by the death of Malikah Shabazz,” Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., said in a post on Twitter.

“My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X. Dr. Shabazz was pregnant with Malikah and her twin sister, Malaak, when Brother Malcolm was assassinated.”

Malikah Shabazz and her twin sister Malaak are the youngest of six daughters of Malcolm X.

She and her daughter, Bettih Shabazz, were arrested in January 2017 on animal cruelty charges in Maryland.

Several injured dogs were found subjected to “inhumane conditions” inside a stolen U-Haul truck the pair were driving.

Malcolm X made headlines last week after two of the late civil activist’s convicted killers — Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam — were exonerated.

Aziz and Islam each spent some two decades in jail for the February 21, 1965 shooting of Malcolm X at the Audubon Ballroom in Washington Heights. Both were paroled in the 1980s.

The duo and a third man, Mujahid Abdul Halim, were found guilty of the murder in March 1966 and sentenced to life in prison a month later.

Two of the three men convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X were recently exonerated

No physical evidence linked Aziz or Islam to the murder or the crime scene, and both had alibis backed by testimony.

Halim, who admitted to being one of the killers, vouched for Aziz and Islam, testifying in the late ’70s that the men had “nothing to do with it.”

He identified four co-conspirators, members of the Nation of Islam from New Jersey — but no one else was ever arrested. Halim was paroled in 2010.