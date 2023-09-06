Legal Counsel to President Akufo-Addo, Kow Essuman has said former President John Dramani Mahama is a “terrible product” to brand.

In his view, the handlers of Mr. Mahama will have a tough time marketing him to Ghanaians ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Essuman who was engaged in social media exchanges with former Deputy Communications Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, said citizens do not take the former President serious.

According to him, his assertions are based on Mr Mahama’s performance while in government.

“Trying so hard to brand a “terrible product” for the political market only for the “terrible product” to make a statement which reminds discerning Ghanaians of who he truly is. When they finish, they want to copy the government’s hashtag. Ah!”.

Haha the man on the street? We will return to this debate after November 4 when Bawumia has the mandate of the Party. Until then, please let your boss help his brand strategist otherwise the debate between him and his brother, Bawumia, will be too easy for Bawumia. In the… https://t.co/lmFk8a03JO pic.twitter.com/39sddAH5Re — Kow Essuman (@kaessuman) September 5, 2023

Ask your brand strategist and he will tell you how. Unless, you are the brand strategist … are you? 🤨🤨🤨 https://t.co/KejkpLY4Sl — Kow Essuman (@kaessuman) September 5, 2023

In a rebuttal, Mr Kwakye Ofosu described Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who is seeking to lead the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a “failure.”

He stressed that, Dr Bawumia has been a disaster and has run away from speaking on economic issues.

“With this level of failure, Bawumia can’t debate even me. He doesn’t even have the courage to comment on the economy anymore. Let him mention the ‘Domestic Debt Exchange Programme” he added.