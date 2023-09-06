John Dramani Mahama is flagbearer of the NDC
John Dramani Mahama is flagbearer of the NDC

Legal Counsel to President Akufo-Addo, Kow Essuman has said former President John Dramani Mahama is a “terrible product” to brand.

In his view, the handlers of Mr. Mahama will have a tough time marketing him to Ghanaians ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Essuman who was engaged in social media exchanges with former Deputy Communications Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, said citizens do not take the former President serious.

According to him, his assertions are based on Mr Mahama’s performance while in government.

“Trying so hard to brand a “terrible product” for the political market only for the “terrible product” to make a statement which reminds discerning Ghanaians of who he truly is. When they finish, they want to copy the government’s hashtag. Ah!”.

In a rebuttal, Mr Kwakye Ofosu described Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who is seeking to lead the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a “failure.”

He stressed that, Dr Bawumia has been a disaster and has run away from speaking on economic issues.

“With this level of failure, Bawumia can’t debate even me. He doesn’t even have the courage to comment on the economy anymore. Let him mention the ‘Domestic Debt Exchange Programme” he added.