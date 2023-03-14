Former President John Dramani Mahama will this morning join executives and activists of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Duayaw Nkwanta to begin a one-day campaign tour of the Ahafo Region.

He will visit all six constituencies of the region.

This will be the last of the three-region tour that has taken him to the Bono East and Bono Regions.

The former president launched his campaign to seek the flagbearer mandate of the NDC in Ho and toured the Volta Region.

Mr Mahama, the presumptive presidential candidate of the NDC, is visiting branch and constituency executives across the country to canvass for an overwhelming endorsement of his candidature on May 13, 2023.