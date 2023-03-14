The Vice President of the United States (US), Kamala Harris, has announced plans to visit Ghana later in March with her husband Douglas Emhoff.

The visit is part of her first trip to the African continent since becoming United States Vice President.

Madam Harris will first visit Accra, Ghana; Dar es Salaam in Tanzania; then end the weeklong trip (March 25 to April 2) in Lusaka in Zambia before returning to Washington.

She announced the plans for her trip on her official Twitter page.

The Vice President explained the visit forms part of her administration’s efforts to strengthen partnerships throughout Africa and advance shared efforts on security and economic prosperity.



She noted she looks forward to the trip which she believes will be productive.

The Vice President’s visit will build on the recent U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit that President Joe Biden hosted in Washington in December 2022.