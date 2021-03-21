United States (US) Vice-President, Kamala Harris, has congratulated Tanzania’s new president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, the first woman to hold that office.

She said the United States is ready to strengthen ties between the two countries.

US vice president

Harris, the first woman and first person of colour to serve as US vice-president, took to Twitter to shower praise and support for Hassan.

“Sending best wishes to @SuluhuSamia following her swearing in as Tanzania’s new President – the first woman to hold the office. The United States stands ready to work with you to strengthen relations between our countries,” she wrote.

Read tweet below: