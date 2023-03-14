British Ghanaian entrepreneur, Dentaa Amoateng, was a year older on March 13, 2023.

The President of GUBA Enterprise set tongues wagging with her beautiful birthday photos.

Dentaa is celebrating her birthday the only way she knows best; praising God as well.

On her official Instagram page, she captioned her post, “40 years. 4 decades of God’s grace, protection, favour, good health and testimonies. When I think about what the Lord has done, my heart is filled with gratitude. Thank You father.”

Her caption came with some stunning photos which have set tongues wagging in the fashion industry.