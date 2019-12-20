

A Washington, D.C., woman said she won $100,000 thanks to accidentally getting the wrong numbers on her lottery tickets.

Perina Gaines told D.C. Lottery officials she inspected her two DC5 drawing tickets and was surprised to see they were not the numbers she had intended to play.

Gaines said she decided to keep the tickets and the accidental numbers turned out to be the winners, earning her $50,000 per ticket — a total $100,000.

She said the experience taught her a valuable lesson: “There are no mistakes. Go with it.”

