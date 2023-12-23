Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has encouraged his fans to give Arsenal the “proper Anfield experience” when they meet in the Premier League on Saturday.

After Wednesday’s 5-1 win Carabao Cup quarter-final win over West Ham, Klopp said he was “not overly happy with with the atmosphere” during the game.

He also said that fans “not in the right shape” should give their ticket “to somebody else”.

Speaking on Friday, he said: “I enjoyed 99.7% of each second in that stadium.”

He continued: “I love it to bits. The atmosphere of these people. I am overly happy with everything.

“If we can do better then people show us, and I said something, and that’s all. If people want to understand me right, I think it was possible. If not, I cannot change that now.

“I have nothing to say about the atmosphere now.

“I said we’d need Anfield on Saturday and that is 100% true. We have to make sure we make it a proper home game and a proper Anfield experience. That is all I want.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta likened the Anfield atmosphere to a “washing machine”, describing it as an “unbelievable place to go”.

His side led 2-0 there last season but ended up drawing 2-2, meaning it is now 11 years since the Gunners last won on Merseyside.

Amazon’s ‘All or Nothing’ documentary also showed Arteta playing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ during training to prepare his players for the challenge in 2021 – but they were thrashed 4-0.

“It is different, different like Old Trafford,” he said. “Old Trafford has a beautiful atmosphere as well and something that historically is an unbelievable place to go.

“There are a few in this country. The Emirates is one of them as well.

“I think I explained that sometimes when you don’t feel at your best and you feel that they are on top of you and you cannot get out of that washing machine.

“You try to overcome those situations but that’s a learning [lesson] – it happened once and it didn’t happen again.”

Klopp ‘couldn’t really care less’ what it means for title

Jurgen Klopp has won seven trophies as Liverpool manager

If either side win at Anfield they will be top at Christmas, with leaders Arsenal currently one point ahead of second-placed Liverpool.

A draw could see Aston Villa, who host Sheffield United on Friday, lead the way.

The team top of the table at Christmas has gone on to win the Premier League in six of the past 10 seasons.

“It is matchday 18. There are 20 games left after. We’re not through it if we win. They are not through it if they win,” said Klopp. “It’s just a super important football game.

“I hadn’t really thought about it, I couldn’t really care less. I’ve only been thinking about this game not the rest of the season.

“There might be a moment, I don’t know when, March or April maybe, where you think right, six-pointer, you win today and you are out of the way or whatever. That is a long way away and nobody thinks about it.

“They’ve really got my respect but I want the points anyway.”

Arsenal’s last win at Anfield came when Arteta was part of the Gunners’ midfield.

The Spaniard has celebrated four years in charge this week and during that time he’s picked up victories at Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham.

“We have done it at Old Trafford, we have done it at Stamford Bridge and many other places where we haven’t done it for years,” he said.

“This is the next challenge. Go there and win. If you want to be at the top you have to go to those places and be dominant. That’s what we’re going to try to do.

“The two teams are in a really good moment, really good position, really strong position. They are going to be well-placed to win it and to go for it. It’s going to be an intense match.”

Arsenal chase history – best of the stats

Liverpool are unbeaten in their past 10 home Premier League games against Arsenal (W7 D3). The Reds have fallen behind in five of those games.

Arsenal have not kept a clean sheet in any of their past 15 Premier League matches against Liverpool, conceding 43 goals. Since the start of that run (a 0-0 draw in August 2015), that is the most they have let in against an opponent.

Liverpool drew 0-0 with Manchester United last Sunday, despite having 34 shots. This ended their run of scoring in 26 consecutive Premier League games, while they have not failed to score in consecutive home league games since February and March 2021 (a run of three).

Arsenal have won 24 of their 39 Premier League matches in 2023 (D8 L7). They won 25 in 2022 and are looking to win 25+ league games in consecutive calendar years for the first time in their history.

Could Arsenal’s title challenge falter with defeat?

Mikel Arteta has taken one point from three games in charge at Anfield

Arsenal last won the Premier League in 2003-04 but mounted a serious challenge last season, before Manchester City won their third title in a row.

Arteta’s side were eight points clear at the start of April before falling away, and former City and Tottenham midfielder Michael Brown has concerns about the impact a defeat at Anfield might have.

“It is going to be a really interesting game,” Brown told the BBC’s Football News Show.

“Is it going to be one of those where if Arsenal lose it’s title over? It’s getting to that stage now where they have to stay right at the top and be in the mix.

“I still don’t think they are as experienced as other sides – we saw it last season. It doesn’t mean that they can’t win it, it gets tougher obviously.

“Psychologically it will be a great boost for them if they can go and win this game. It will be tough but you can imagine the belief and momentum through the club and players if they win this game.”