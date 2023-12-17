Manchester United lifted the mood of crisis around manager Erik ten Hag by securing a battling point against Liverpool at Anfield.

In a mediocre encounter, United stopped the rot that had been spreading after the heavy home loss to Bournemouth and a tame Champions League exit rubber-stamped by Bayern Munich at Old Trafford.

While this was hardly a classic display from injury-hit United, who had Diogo Dalot sent off for dissent in stoppage time, Ten Hag had cause to be much happier than Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp whose side missed a chance to return to the top of the Premier League.

United keeper Andre Onana made one fine first-half save from Virgil van Dijk, while Rasmus Hojlund had the visitors’ best chance in the second half but saw his shot blocked at the near post by Liverpool’s Alisson.

Liverpool dominated possession but were too often wasteful and had to settle for a point, not enough to overhaul Arsenal whose earlier win against Brighton took them to the summit.