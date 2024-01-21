Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points as an impressive second-half display overpowered Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

In difficult conditions with the onset of Storm Isha, an even first half gave way to another show of Liverpool’s attacking strength as two goals apiece from Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota sealed a deserved three points.

Jurgen Klopp’s men hold that lead over Manchester City, Arsenal and Aston Villa – although Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions have a game in hand.

Both sides struggled to create anything worthwhile in the first half but Nunez broke the deadlock four minutes after the break with a composed right-foot finish from Jota’s pass.

Nunez was then involved in the build-up to Liverpool’s second with 20 minutes left, battling to win possession for Cody Gakpo to release Jota, who beat Neto at his near post.

Jota got his second when he initially miscontrolled, but then recovered his poise to send a low shot beyond the Bournemouth keeper.

Uruguay forward Nunez added the fourth in stoppage-time, diverting in Joe Gomez’s cross.