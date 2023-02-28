Liverpool have announced a pre-tax profit of £7.5m for the 2021-22 season as the Premier League club’s overall revenue rose by £107m to £594m.

During the 2021-22 campaign, the Reds played in all 63 club games possible as they won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

They have recorded a profit for the first time since 2018-19, despite a £69m increase in administrative costs.

However, matchday revenue rose by £83m to £86m, as supporters returned following the coronavirus pandemic.

“Some of the numbers in these latest accounts look slightly skewed as a result of the previous reporting period being impacted by the global pandemic,” managing director Andy Hughes said.

“However, the underlying strength of our financial position remains strong and we continue to operate a sustainable club, which is our main objective from a financial perspective,” he added.

Liverpool owner John Henry said this month that he is not selling the Premier League club, but added he does expect some investment.

The Champions League finalists rose four places to third in the latest Deloitte Money League study, behind Premier League winners Manchester City and European champions Real Madrid.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s seventh-placed side are in danger of missing out on a lucrative Champions League place next season.

Liverpool signed seven new players during the year, including forward Luis Diaz for an initial £37m, while Jordan Henderson, Harvey Elliott, Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson, Alisson Becker, Stefan Bajcetic and Diogo Jota all signed new long-term contracts.

While commercial revenue rose by £29m to £247m, the club also said annual operating costs for Anfield had increased by nearly 40% over the past five years.

“The cost of running a football club does continue to rise but we maintain our position of growing this club with significant investment with new and existing players signing contracts and the construction of the new Anfield Road Stand, which we look forward to coming on stream in the summer,” Hughes said.

“In the last five years we have invested over £250m in infrastructure and created world-class facilities for our players, staff and supporters,” he added.

“What’s important now is to finish this season as strong as possible, both on and off the pitch, while we continue to manage costs and explore opportunities for growth in our commercial operations so we can continue to reinvest revenues in players and infrastructure.”