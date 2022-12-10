Ghanaian actor and musician, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as “Lil Win,” says doing more gospel music remains his focus, as he seeks to inspire the masses.

Lil Win’s recently released gospel single titled “Heaven,” featuring Odehyieba, has dominated the airwaves and is currently the most streamed Ghanaian gospel on YouTube.

Speaking in an interview with GNA Entertainment, Lilwin revealed that most of his gospel songs make a massive impact and are very well accepted by the majority of Ghanaians.

“I used to do a lot of secular songs, but now I want to turn my focus towards doing more gospel songs. Many people get touched by my kind of gospel music, and I want to focus on doing more gospel songs,” he stated.

When asked whether he wants to be a preacher in the near future, Lil Win said, “Doing the work of God is sacred, and I won’t force myself into it. I will be glad to answer God’s call to become a preacher one day, but I am not going to force myself into it. God has done a lot in my life, but His time is the best,” he stated.

Lil Win has over the years dropped numerous gospel bangers, including his “Fa Wo Ladder” hit single, which was nominated for the best gospel music at the National Gospel Music Awards in 2017.