Initial results from the presidential run-off election in Liberia point to an extremely tight race.

With almost a quarter of the results in, President George Weah has 49% of the votes, just behind the opposition’s Joseph Boakai who has over 50%.

In the first round, both men were also neck and neck – with the third placed candidate securing just two per cent of the votes.

Neither President Weah nor Boakai achieved more than 50% of the vote in the first round of the election, triggering the run-off.

The same two candidates also faced each other in the 2017 election, which ended in a run-off won by President Weah.

The final run-off results are expected to be released within 15 days from the 14 November polling date.

Liberia is still struggling with the long-term impact of civil wars and the economic impact of an Ebola outbreak as well as the Covid-19 pandemic.

