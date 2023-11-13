A 43-year-old law firm clerk, who allegedly abetted with a businessman to defraud a farmer of his GH₵150,000.00, has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Mr Raymond Opoku Agyemang and the businessman took the money under the pretext of supplying the farmer a tractor and a plough.

Charged with abetment of crime, Mr Agyemang pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusuaa Appiah admitted the accused person to GH₵150,000.00 bail with sureties.

It directed that all the sureties should be within the jurisdiction of the Court.

“Prosecution should file and serve all disclosures and witness statements before the next adjourned date,” the Court added.

Meanwhile, his accomplice, Ikena Okoro Sylvester is currently at large.

The matter has been adjourned to December 11, 2023.

Police Inspector Nana Akua Boatemaa, who held the brief of Police Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor, narrated to the Court that, the complainant Mr Usman Huudu, was a Teacher and a Farmer at Jujeidayiri in the Upper West Region of Ghana while Agyemang and Okoro were residents of Haatso.

The prosecution said Agyemang owned a company in Accra called Rayfranc Ghana Company Limited which was into farm machines and implements.

It said in May 2023, Okoro advertised farm machines and implements online for sale.

The prosecution said the complainant saw the advert and contacted him and he introduced himself to the complainant as the sales manager of Agyemang’s company and assured the complainant that, any equipment that he needed, his company could supply the same to him.

It said the complainant then told Agyemang that he wanted a Massey Ferguson tractor with plough.

The prosecution said Okoro gave the price of the tractor and the plough to be GH₵150,000.00

It said, “the complainant, who was not having the money, contacted Farm Line Company Limited, a company that helps farmers in various ways to buy the tractor for him to use it to work and pay back.”

The prosecution said the company requested a pro-forma invoice and the account details of the company which Okoro provided bearing Agyemang company’s logo on it.

It said on June 2, 2023, the Farm Line Company Limited transferred the money into Agyemang company’s account number in the UMB Bank, Accra.

The prosecution said soon after the amount was transferred into the account, Agyemang withdrew the money.

It said Okoro also called the complainant to inform him that his company had received the money and that he could come for the tractor and the plough.

“Based on that, the complainant came to Accra on June 4, 2023, to take his tractor, but when he called Okoro, his phone was off,” she added.

The prosecution said the complainant called Agyemang, but he allegedly failed to direct him to where to take the tractor.

It said the complainant realising that he was defrauded lodged a complaint with the Police.

The prosecution said Agyemang also later reported himself to the Police at the CID Headquarters and he was arrested.

It said Agyemang denied knowledge of the offence, but admitted owing the company and withdrew the money with counter cheque and handed over same Okoro.

The prosecution said: “Agyemang also admitted receiving only GH₵5,000.00 from the amount,” and failed to lead the Police to arrest Okoro.

