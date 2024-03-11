The Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Northern Youth for Peace and Development, Prince Nardi Adams, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defrauding a woman of GH₵225,999.94 and $1,800.

Adam, also businessman, is said to have collected the money from Charity Atiim under the pretext of supplying her with 1,000 bags of 50 kg rice, 50 gallons of edible oil and 30 bags of sugar to be given to schools in the Northern Region.

Charged with defrauding by false pretence, Adam has pleaded not guilty. Counsel for the accused person prayed for bail.

The court presided over by Mr Isaac Addo admitted Adams to bail in the sum of GHC300,000 with two sureties. The court ordered prosecution to comply with the rules of disclosures.

The matter has been adjourned to April 16, 2024. Prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Seth Frimpong said the complainant Charity Atiim, was the founder of a non-governmental organization (name withheld).

ASP Frimpong said the accused person resided at Tabora, Alhaji in Accra.

Prosecution said somewhere in the month of June 23, 2023, the complainant met the accused person at his hotel at Wetlands where he introduced himself to her as the CEO of Northern Youth for Peace and Development, an NGO based in Tamale.

Prosecution said the accused person mentioned that his NGO supplied food stuffs to schools in the Northen Region and later asked the complainant to also apply for the contract to supply rice, edible oil, and sugar.

According to the prosecutor, the complainant obliged and applied.

The court heard that, later the complainant’s company was awarded a contract to supply 1,000 bags of 50 kg perfumed rice, 50 units of 50 kg edible oil and 30 bags of 50 kg sugar, all valued at GHC700,000.

The prosecution said the complainant who could not raise the whole amount at the time, informed the accused person of her inability to supply the items.

