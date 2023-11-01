A self-acclaimed pastor, Stephen Appiah Kubi has been arrested at Abuakwa Maakro in the Ashanti region.

Appiah Kubi who is the founder of Everlasting Jesus Power Miracle Church, was arrested together with a young man said to be a security man, his accomplice.

The security man according to the police connived with the pastor to defraud unsuspecting victims for a very long time.

He told the police he has been in ministry for about 25 years now.

A member of the team who effected the arrest opened up on their modus operandi in a video shared by Daily Graphic on X formerly Twitter.

The police revealed that, the security man lead victims to Pastor Kubi under the pretext of being his spiritual father who can cure them of any ailment.

Pastor Kubi then charges a huge sum of money and puts a stone in water for them to drink, claiming it will cure them.

However, luck eluded them on one of such operations and they were arrested after the police had a tip-off.

Watch the video below for more:

Clamping down on charlatans and spiritualists, police arrest pastor and 'watchman' [VIDEO] https://t.co/NIQBt4JfQF pic.twitter.com/Bgxdz6m8do — DailyGraphic GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) November 1, 2023

