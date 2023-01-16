Former President John Mahama is still basking in euphoria over the birth of his first grandchild.

The baby, who happens to be a girl, was delivered on his [Mahama’s] birthday, November 29, 2022, a coincidence he is very delighted about.

In the latest video on his official Facebook page, Mr Mahama shared an adorable video as he spends time with the baby.

The video captured the baby in her grandfather’s arms while her grandmother, Lordina administered medication to her.

Parts of it also saw her sleep calmly by Mr Mahama who was on grandfather duties.

The former President in his caption congratulated the baby’s parents, Shafik who is Mr Mahama’s first son and his wife, Asma.

Mr Mahama went on to reveal the baby’s name as Alyazia Frema Mahama.

ALSO READ:

I’m a grandfather – Mahama proudly announces grandchild’s birth

Beautiful photos drop as Mahama’s son and Algerian wife welcome their 1st child

He wrote: Congratulations Shafik and Asma. Welcome grand daughter Alyazia Frema Mahama.

Shafik tied the knot with Asma of Algerian descent in a privately held ceremony that came off in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, July 16, 2020.