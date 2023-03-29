From crying over food that was not his ultimate choice to eating lavishly at restaurants, seven-year-old Albert Ofosu Nketia is now living the life of his dreams.

A latest update by media men from Oheneba TV who paid him a visit, is that he is currently better than he was some weeks ago when his viral crying-laughing video was recorded.

The team of media men, together with his parents sent him out on an expedition – a zoo where he interacted with monkeys.

He was later treated to a meal at a restaurant where he ate jollof rice and chicken to his satisfaction.

Albert’s mother narrated that since her son went viral, she has received calls and donations for his upkeep, especially since it was revealed he is autistic.

Albert became a social media sensation after a video of him exhibiting mixed feelings went viral. Though it has served as a blessing, his parents were initially angered at the relative who shared the video.

On what transpired that day, Albert’s mother narrated:

It was a Saturday, and he said he wanted to eat yam. I was washing at the time, and I didn’t have any at home, so I didn’t know if to stop and go to the market to get some. But I had unripe plantain at the time, so I cooked it for him.

When he saw the stew and remembered how well it would have gone down with boiled yam rather than the plantain, he started crying.

In the beginning, we convinced him to eat it, and when he ate it till it was left with two fingers, his grandmother asked him, ‘so you ate this plantain’ then he started crying again. In an effort to make him stop crying, Nana (his grandmother) started singing a funny song for him, and then the laughter came in in the process till it stopped.