She first starred in movies in the early 2000s, and since then she has become a household name.

Now a force to be reckoned with, Borga Silvia revealed her presence in the industry was by mere chance and compensation she was given by producer, Miracle Films.

At a time when she was juggling between her bank and boutique work, she said she met the owner of Miracle films after his driver destroyed her item.

“I was in my boutique at Adum when his driver spoilt something in front of my shop so he came down to apologise to me. He wanted to compensate but I declined. He was fascinated by my English and invited me to join his casts but I refused because I had no interest in acting. He told me to visit his set one time to see if I would like it.”

According to Borga Silvia, on the agreed day, the late Kwame Owusu Ansah and Nana Ama McBrown gave her a warm reception and drove her straight to the set.

This, she said, is one of the most memorable days of her life, and everything that went on on the set impressed her.

She recounted how the cast members including Owusu Ansah, Nana Hayford, Samuel Ofori, among others agreed for her to join them in filming.

And that was how she landed her first acting role for the movie He is Mine which was an instant hit.

However, her breakthrough came in the second movie, Kumasi Yonko) from which she earned her showbiz name Borga Silvia.

Borga Silvia, known privately as Sandra Adu, described herself as favoured as she explained the reception her colleagues gave her propelled her into the industry.

